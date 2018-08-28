18805 Burlington Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4046a6064 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with almost 1858 sq ft located in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Huge eat-in Kitchen with built in microwave and pantry. Dual sided fireplace opens up to Kitchen and spacious Living Room. Four large Bedrooms upstairs; 2 with mountain views. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet. Great covered front porch and large fenced-in backyard with patio. Central air & includes separate Utility Room with w/d. 2 car Garage. Great location minutes from all the amenities including Grocery Store, Light Rail Station, Library, Golf Course, Park and DIA. Close proximity to NorthField Shopping Center, Gaylord of the Rockies, Buckley Air Force Base, Downtown, Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70 & I-225. 2 Year lease available at $2245/mo Available July 26th Close To Dining And Shopping Close To Gaylord Rockies Resort Close To Gvr Golf Course Close To The Airport Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Top Denver Schools