Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

18805 Burlington Place

18805 Burlington Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18805 Burlington Pl, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4046a6064 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with almost 1858 sq ft located in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Huge eat-in Kitchen with built in microwave and pantry. Dual sided fireplace opens up to Kitchen and spacious Living Room. Four large Bedrooms upstairs; 2 with mountain views. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet. Great covered front porch and large fenced-in backyard with patio. Central air & includes separate Utility Room with w/d. 2 car Garage. Great location minutes from all the amenities including Grocery Store, Light Rail Station, Library, Golf Course, Park and DIA. Close proximity to NorthField Shopping Center, Gaylord of the Rockies, Buckley Air Force Base, Downtown, Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70 & I-225. 2 Year lease available at $2245/mo Available July 26th Close To Dining And Shopping Close To Gaylord Rockies Resort Close To Gvr Golf Course Close To The Airport Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18805 Burlington Place have any available units?
18805 Burlington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18805 Burlington Place have?
Some of 18805 Burlington Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18805 Burlington Place currently offering any rent specials?
18805 Burlington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18805 Burlington Place pet-friendly?
No, 18805 Burlington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 18805 Burlington Place offer parking?
Yes, 18805 Burlington Place offers parking.
Does 18805 Burlington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18805 Burlington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18805 Burlington Place have a pool?
No, 18805 Burlington Place does not have a pool.
Does 18805 Burlington Place have accessible units?
No, 18805 Burlington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18805 Burlington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18805 Burlington Place does not have units with dishwashers.

