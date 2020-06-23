Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

1875 S Michigan Way Available 02/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Victorian Home Mar Lee Manor Available February 1st! - Charming mid-century home in Mar Lee Manor, just minutes away from biking/walking trails, Harvey Park, Garfield Lake, and many shopping/dining options. Only 15 minutes to Downtown Denver! Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave, Hampden Ave/285 and light rail stations.



This 2 bed/ 1 bath ranch features a cozy living room, dining room(could be the third bedroom), washer and dryer, large backyard and one car garage.



Up to 2 pets are ok. Additional pet rent is $20 per pet and pet deposit is $350 per pet $250 of it is being refundable.



