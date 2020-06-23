All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1875 S Michigan Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1875 S Michigan Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1875 S Michigan Way

1875 South Michigan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1875 South Michigan Way, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1875 S Michigan Way Available 02/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Victorian Home Mar Lee Manor Available February 1st! - Charming mid-century home in Mar Lee Manor, just minutes away from biking/walking trails, Harvey Park, Garfield Lake, and many shopping/dining options. Only 15 minutes to Downtown Denver! Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Ave, Hampden Ave/285 and light rail stations.

This 2 bed/ 1 bath ranch features a cozy living room, dining room(could be the third bedroom), washer and dryer, large backyard and one car garage.

Up to 2 pets are ok. Additional pet rent is $20 per pet and pet deposit is $350 per pet $250 of it is being refundable.

For more information or to view other properties, visit our website www.evolvedenver.com. To schedule a showing, please text or email.

(RLNE4640813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 S Michigan Way have any available units?
1875 S Michigan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1875 S Michigan Way currently offering any rent specials?
1875 S Michigan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 S Michigan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 S Michigan Way is pet friendly.
Does 1875 S Michigan Way offer parking?
Yes, 1875 S Michigan Way does offer parking.
Does 1875 S Michigan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1875 S Michigan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 S Michigan Way have a pool?
No, 1875 S Michigan Way does not have a pool.
Does 1875 S Michigan Way have accessible units?
No, 1875 S Michigan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 S Michigan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 S Michigan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1875 S Michigan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1875 S Michigan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive
Denver, CO 80249
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University