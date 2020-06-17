1812 S Bannock St A3

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym pool pool table hot tub package receiving yoga

TWO MONTHS FREE: Elegant One Bedroom Platte River - Property Id: 237141



RENT SPECIAL: This property offers 6 weeks or two month's free on select units until 3/31/2020. Price adjusted to include special, applied as a credit to rent through the full lease term. This property has our "A+" recommendation status.



NEW BUILD in 2019! Convenient Location Near RTD-Evans Station. One bedroom feature eight floor plan options, ranging 689 to 884 square feet.



Interior Features:

Stainless-Steel Appliances & Quartz Countertops

Wood-Inspired Flooring, Open & Spacious Floor Plans

Private Patio or Balcony

LED Energy-Efficient Lighting

Kitchen Island* (Select Units)

CUstom Pantry + Kitchen Island* (Select Units)

In-Home Washer & Dryer Included

Walk-In Closets + Spacious Soaking Tub



Amenities:

Onsite Dog Park & Indoor Dog Wash

Fitness Center + Yoga & Cycling Studio

Seasonal Outdoor Pool & Spa w/ Outdoor Lounge

Fire Pit + Landscaped Courtyard & Bocce Ball Court Ski, Snowboard & Bike Repair Station

Pool Table w/ Business Center & Conference Room

Secure Package Receiving.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237141

