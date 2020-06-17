1812 S Bannock St A3

Amenities
TWO MONTHS FREE: Elegant One Bedroom Platte River - Property Id: 237141
RENT SPECIAL: This property offers 6 weeks or two month's free on select units until 3/31/2020. Price adjusted to include special, applied as a credit to rent through the full lease term. This property has our "A+" recommendation status.
NEW BUILD in 2019! Convenient Location Near RTD-Evans Station. One bedroom feature eight floor plan options, ranging 689 to 884 square feet.
Interior Features:
Stainless-Steel Appliances & Quartz Countertops
Wood-Inspired Flooring, Open & Spacious Floor Plans
Private Patio or Balcony
LED Energy-Efficient Lighting
Kitchen Island* (Select Units)
CUstom Pantry + Kitchen Island* (Select Units)
In-Home Washer & Dryer Included
Walk-In Closets + Spacious Soaking Tub
Amenities:
Onsite Dog Park & Indoor Dog Wash
Fitness Center + Yoga & Cycling Studio
Seasonal Outdoor Pool & Spa w/ Outdoor Lounge
Fire Pit + Landscaped Courtyard & Bocce Ball Court Ski, Snowboard & Bike Repair Station
Pool Table w/ Business Center & Conference Room
Secure Package Receiving.
