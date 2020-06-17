All apartments in Denver
1812 S Bannock St A3

1812 South Bannock Street · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1812 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A3 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
package receiving
yoga
TWO MONTHS FREE: Elegant One Bedroom Platte River - Property Id: 237141

RENT SPECIAL: This property offers 6 weeks or two month's free on select units until 3/31/2020. Price adjusted to include special, applied as a credit to rent through the full lease term. This property has our "A+" recommendation status.

NEW BUILD in 2019! Convenient Location Near RTD-Evans Station. One bedroom feature eight floor plan options, ranging 689 to 884 square feet.

Interior Features:
Stainless-Steel Appliances & Quartz Countertops
Wood-Inspired Flooring, Open & Spacious Floor Plans
Private Patio or Balcony
LED Energy-Efficient Lighting
Kitchen Island* (Select Units)
CUstom Pantry + Kitchen Island* (Select Units)
In-Home Washer & Dryer Included
Walk-In Closets + Spacious Soaking Tub

Amenities:
Onsite Dog Park & Indoor Dog Wash
Fitness Center + Yoga & Cycling Studio
Seasonal Outdoor Pool & Spa w/ Outdoor Lounge
Fire Pit + Landscaped Courtyard & Bocce Ball Court Ski, Snowboard & Bike Repair Station
Pool Table w/ Business Center & Conference Room
Secure Package Receiving.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237141
Property Id 237141

(RLNE5620454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 S Bannock St A3 have any available units?
1812 S Bannock St A3 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 S Bannock St A3 have?
Some of 1812 S Bannock St A3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 S Bannock St A3 currently offering any rent specials?
1812 S Bannock St A3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 S Bannock St A3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 S Bannock St A3 is pet friendly.
Does 1812 S Bannock St A3 offer parking?
No, 1812 S Bannock St A3 does not offer parking.
Does 1812 S Bannock St A3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 S Bannock St A3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 S Bannock St A3 have a pool?
Yes, 1812 S Bannock St A3 has a pool.
Does 1812 S Bannock St A3 have accessible units?
No, 1812 S Bannock St A3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 S Bannock St A3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 S Bannock St A3 has units with dishwashers.
