18091 E 44th Place

NEW 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home with almost 2,050 square feet located in Green Valley Ranch.



Laminate wood floors flow the entry and Kitchen on the Main Level. The open floor plan offers a spacious Living Area with high ceilings.



Eat-in Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, pantry and a large island/breakfast bar.



Main Floor Master Suite with huge shower, double sink and walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom and Full Bath is also located on Main Level.



Upstairs includes 3rd Bedroom (which is also a Master Suite Bedroom) and Loft which is perfect for Study, Den or Play Area.



The large fenced Backyard features a covered patio and mountain views!



Unfinished Basement is great for storage or work-out area.



Central air; 2 car attached Garage; Washer/Dryer.



Just blocks from Town Center Park, Green Valley West Park, Shopping/Dining, Local Schools, as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access.



Available April 2nd



Park And Playground