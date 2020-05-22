All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18091 E 44th Place

18091 East 44th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18091 East 44th Place, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a0f085000 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM to view all available properties.***

NEW 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home with almost 2,050 square feet located in Green Valley Ranch.

Laminate wood floors flow the entry and Kitchen on the Main Level. The open floor plan offers a spacious Living Area with high ceilings.

Eat-in Kitchen is perfect for entertaining and includes stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, pantry and a large island/breakfast bar.

Main Floor Master Suite with huge shower, double sink and walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom and Full Bath is also located on Main Level.

Upstairs includes 3rd Bedroom (which is also a Master Suite Bedroom) and Loft which is perfect for Study, Den or Play Area.

The large fenced Backyard features a covered patio and mountain views!

Unfinished Basement is great for storage or work-out area.

Central air; 2 car attached Garage; Washer/Dryer.

Just blocks from Town Center Park, Green Valley West Park, Shopping/Dining, Local Schools, as well as the GVR Golf Course. Easy airport and I-70 access.

Available April 2nd

Park And Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18091 E 44th Place have any available units?
18091 E 44th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 18091 E 44th Place have?
Some of 18091 E 44th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18091 E 44th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18091 E 44th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18091 E 44th Place pet-friendly?
No, 18091 E 44th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 18091 E 44th Place offer parking?
Yes, 18091 E 44th Place offers parking.
Does 18091 E 44th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18091 E 44th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18091 E 44th Place have a pool?
No, 18091 E 44th Place does not have a pool.
Does 18091 E 44th Place have accessible units?
No, 18091 E 44th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18091 E 44th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18091 E 44th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

