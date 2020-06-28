1800 S Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contact us to find out how to submit a free application! You can also receive a credit to cover the $100 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!! - Available now!



Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://secure.rently.com/properties/920137?source=marketing



Contact us to find out how to submit a free application!! You can also receive a credit to cover the $100 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!!



Don't miss out on this spacious brick home in the highly-sought-after Platt Park neighborhood. Walking distance to restaurants, bars and coffee shops on Old South Pearl and South Broadway! Pets Allowed!



1800 S Washington Street is a 3 bed / 2 bath 2400 sq ft home featuring vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring throughout! This home boasts three separate living spaces, one bedroom on each level, an updated kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, a fully-finished basement and more! Residents will enjoy the fully-fenced yard with mature trees and shrubbery! 5-minute drive to Wash Park and Safeway on Downing & Evans. This property also features easy access to I-25, Santa Fe Blvd, Denver Tech Center, Denver University, historic downtown Littleton and downtown Denver!

Baseboard heat

Ceiling fans

Window AC units

Street parking & detached 1-car garage

Lawn sprinkler system



Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. 12-month lease term. This home will not last long! SCHOOLS: Grant Middle School and Asbury Elementary School. PLEASE NOTE: This home is on a large, shared corner lot.



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.



(RLNE4951391)