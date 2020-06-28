All apartments in Denver
1800 S Washington St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1800 S Washington St

1800 South Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contact us to find out how to submit a free application! You can also receive a credit to cover the $100 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!! - Available now!

Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/920137?source=marketing

Contact us to find out how to submit a free application!! You can also receive a credit to cover the $100 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!!

Don't miss out on this spacious brick home in the highly-sought-after Platt Park neighborhood. Walking distance to restaurants, bars and coffee shops on Old South Pearl and South Broadway! Pets Allowed!

1800 S Washington Street is a 3 bed / 2 bath 2400 sq ft home featuring vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring throughout! This home boasts three separate living spaces, one bedroom on each level, an updated kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, a fully-finished basement and more! Residents will enjoy the fully-fenced yard with mature trees and shrubbery! 5-minute drive to Wash Park and Safeway on Downing & Evans. This property also features easy access to I-25, Santa Fe Blvd, Denver Tech Center, Denver University, historic downtown Littleton and downtown Denver!
Baseboard heat
Ceiling fans
Window AC units
Street parking & detached 1-car garage
Lawn sprinkler system

Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. 12-month lease term. This home will not last long! SCHOOLS: Grant Middle School and Asbury Elementary School. PLEASE NOTE: This home is on a large, shared corner lot.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

(RLNE4951391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 S Washington St have any available units?
1800 S Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 S Washington St have?
Some of 1800 S Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 S Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 S Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 S Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 S Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 1800 S Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1800 S Washington St offers parking.
Does 1800 S Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 S Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 S Washington St have a pool?
No, 1800 S Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 1800 S Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1800 S Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 S Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 S Washington St has units with dishwashers.
