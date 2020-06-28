1800 S Washington St

Amenities
Contact us to find out how to submit a free application! You can also receive a credit to cover the $100 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!! - Available now!
Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/920137?source=marketing
Contact us to find out how to submit a free application!! You can also receive a credit to cover the $100 administrative fee if a lease is signed to start within the next two weeks!!
Don't miss out on this spacious brick home in the highly-sought-after Platt Park neighborhood. Walking distance to restaurants, bars and coffee shops on Old South Pearl and South Broadway! Pets Allowed!
1800 S Washington Street is a 3 bed / 2 bath 2400 sq ft home featuring vinyl hardwood-style plank flooring throughout! This home boasts three separate living spaces, one bedroom on each level, an updated kitchen with dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, a fully-finished basement and more! Residents will enjoy the fully-fenced yard with mature trees and shrubbery! 5-minute drive to Wash Park and Safeway on Downing & Evans. This property also features easy access to I-25, Santa Fe Blvd, Denver Tech Center, Denver University, historic downtown Littleton and downtown Denver!
Baseboard heat
Ceiling fans
Window AC units
Street parking & detached 1-car garage
Lawn sprinkler system
Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance and snow removal. 12-month lease term. This home will not last long! SCHOOLS: Grant Middle School and Asbury Elementary School. PLEASE NOTE: This home is on a large, shared corner lot.
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
(RLNE4951391)