Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1800 Fairfax Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 Fairfax Street

1800 North Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 North Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Mid-century Modern Remodel in Park Hill - Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live Where You Have Accessibility To Parks, Restaurants, Denver's City Center. The Denver Zoo, Museum Of Nature And Science, And Easy Access To Downtown Denver!
Home Has Been Totally Redone: Two New Furnaces And Central Air Units; New Windows; Refinished Hardwood Floors (Some New Hardwood Added); New Kitchen With Custom Cabinets With Soft Close Drawers And Doors, LED Under Cabinet Lighting, Slab Granite And Subway Tile Backsplash; New Carpet; New Baths; New Egress Windows; New Attic Insulation; All New Door Hardware; New Paint; New 200 Amp Electrical Service; And Much More!
The Basement Offers Additional Flex Space That Works Well As An Additional Family Room or Game Room
Spacious Open Main Floor. Large, Private, And Fenced Backyard-Patio Area With Sliding Awning. Rare Two Car Attached Garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4560971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Fairfax Street have any available units?
1800 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 1800 Fairfax Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Fairfax Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Fairfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Fairfax Street does offer parking.
Does 1800 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 1800 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 1800 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
