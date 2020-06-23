1800 Fairfax Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room garage pet friendly

Stunning Mid-century Modern Remodel in Park Hill - Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live Where You Have Accessibility To Parks, Restaurants, Denver's City Center. The Denver Zoo, Museum Of Nature And Science, And Easy Access To Downtown Denver!

Home Has Been Totally Redone: Two New Furnaces And Central Air Units; New Windows; Refinished Hardwood Floors (Some New Hardwood Added); New Kitchen With Custom Cabinets With Soft Close Drawers And Doors, LED Under Cabinet Lighting, Slab Granite And Subway Tile Backsplash; New Carpet; New Baths; New Egress Windows; New Attic Insulation; All New Door Hardware; New Paint; New 200 Amp Electrical Service; And Much More!

The Basement Offers Additional Flex Space That Works Well As An Additional Family Room or Game Room

Spacious Open Main Floor. Large, Private, And Fenced Backyard-Patio Area With Sliding Awning. Rare Two Car Attached Garage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4560971)