Denver, CO
1800 15th St Unit 208
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1800 15th St Unit 208

1800 15th St · (720) 370-0406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 15th St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1800 15th St Unit 208 · Avail. now

$3,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
online portal
Spectacular 2BD, 2BA Downtown Loft with Historic details and Off Street Parking - Gorgeous modern loft apartment, located in a wonderful boutique building. Enter the unit to find exposed brick and original beams throughout. Hardwood floors are found throughout, originally replaced in the 1920's. The kitchen offers upgraded features such as a chef's style stove copper island, built in wine fridge and a beautiful backslash. Both bedrooms offer wonderful space, with walk in closets. Schedule a viewing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $75 HOA fee, which includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, landscaping, basic cable and parking.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5655252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 15th St Unit 208 have any available units?
1800 15th St Unit 208 has a unit available for $3,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 15th St Unit 208 have?
Some of 1800 15th St Unit 208's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 15th St Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 15th St Unit 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 15th St Unit 208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 15th St Unit 208 is pet friendly.
Does 1800 15th St Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 1800 15th St Unit 208 does offer parking.
Does 1800 15th St Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 15th St Unit 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 15th St Unit 208 have a pool?
No, 1800 15th St Unit 208 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 15th St Unit 208 have accessible units?
Yes, 1800 15th St Unit 208 has accessible units.
Does 1800 15th St Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 15th St Unit 208 has units with dishwashers.
