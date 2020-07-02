All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1782 Kentucky ave

1782 West Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1782 West Kentucky Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorably Updated Athmar Ranch! *Double Living Room to Kitchen Design Perfect for Gathering/Entertaining *Efficient Open Floor Plan *Updated, Large Kitchen W/Tons of Cabinet Space *Light and Bright *Stainless Newer Appliances *Separate Master Suite W/3 Additional Beds all On One Floor* Full Size Front Loader Laundry *Cozy Fireplace *Covered Front and Back Patios *2 Car Garage Plus 3 Off Street Parking PLUS 1 RV Parking! *Garden Shed *Located In HOT Athmar Park and Close To Everything! *Quiet, Wide Neighborhood Street *Newer Furnace Ducting, Vapor Barrier Crawlspace, Roof, Carpet, Floors, Windows, AC, Tons More! *Move Right In, the Work is DONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Kentucky ave have any available units?
1782 Kentucky ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1782 Kentucky ave have?
Some of 1782 Kentucky ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Kentucky ave currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Kentucky ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Kentucky ave pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Kentucky ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1782 Kentucky ave offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Kentucky ave offers parking.
Does 1782 Kentucky ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1782 Kentucky ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Kentucky ave have a pool?
No, 1782 Kentucky ave does not have a pool.
Does 1782 Kentucky ave have accessible units?
No, 1782 Kentucky ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Kentucky ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1782 Kentucky ave does not have units with dishwashers.

