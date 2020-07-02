1782 Kentucky ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Adorably Updated Athmar Ranch! *Double Living Room to Kitchen Design Perfect for Gathering/Entertaining *Efficient Open Floor Plan *Updated, Large Kitchen W/Tons of Cabinet Space *Light and Bright *Stainless Newer Appliances *Separate Master Suite W/3 Additional Beds all On One Floor* Full Size Front Loader Laundry *Cozy Fireplace *Covered Front and Back Patios *2 Car Garage Plus 3 Off Street Parking PLUS 1 RV Parking! *Garden Shed *Located In HOT Athmar Park and Close To Everything! *Quiet, Wide Neighborhood Street *Newer Furnace Ducting, Vapor Barrier Crawlspace, Roof, Carpet, Floors, Windows, AC, Tons More! *Move Right In, the Work is DONE!