1770 W Pacific Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

MOVE IN READY



10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

4BR/3BA with Additional Non-conforming Bedroom or Office Space

Spacious Kitchen with designer Tile

Bedrooms Include Large Closets

Private, Attached Master Bathroom

2,180 Square Feet

2 Levels with Finished Basement

Brand New Refrigerator

HUGE, OVER SIZED 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Massive, Secluded, Enclosed Backyard

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass

Tall Ceilings

Brand New Sprinkler System Installation

New Carpet

Fresh, New Interior Paint



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (2 max)



Resident Responsibilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.



$2,075 Rent/month - $2,075 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or TEXT Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



