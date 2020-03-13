1770 W Pacific Pl

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
4BR/3BA with Additional Non-conforming Bedroom or Office Space
Spacious Kitchen with designer Tile
Bedrooms Include Large Closets
Private, Attached Master Bathroom
2,180 Square Feet
2 Levels with Finished Basement
Brand New Refrigerator
HUGE, OVER SIZED 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Massive, Secluded, Enclosed Backyard
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Tall Ceilings
Brand New Sprinkler System Installation
New Carpet
Fresh, New Interior Paint
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (2 max)
Resident Responsibilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.
$2,075 Rent/month - $2,075 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or TEXT Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.