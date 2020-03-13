All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

1770 W Pacific Pl

1770 West Pacific Place · No Longer Available
Location

1770 West Pacific Place, Denver, CO 80223
South Platte

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Details:
4BR/3BA with Additional Non-conforming Bedroom or Office Space
Spacious Kitchen with designer Tile
Bedrooms Include Large Closets
Private, Attached Master Bathroom
2,180 Square Feet
2 Levels with Finished Basement
Brand New Refrigerator
HUGE, OVER SIZED 1 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Massive, Secluded, Enclosed Backyard
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Tall Ceilings
Brand New Sprinkler System Installation
New Carpet
Fresh, New Interior Paint

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (2 max)

Resident Responsibilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.

$2,075 Rent/month - $2,075 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or TEXT Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 W Pacific Pl have any available units?
1770 W Pacific Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 W Pacific Pl have?
Some of 1770 W Pacific Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 W Pacific Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1770 W Pacific Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 W Pacific Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1770 W Pacific Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1770 W Pacific Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1770 W Pacific Pl offers parking.
Does 1770 W Pacific Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1770 W Pacific Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 W Pacific Pl have a pool?
No, 1770 W Pacific Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1770 W Pacific Pl have accessible units?
No, 1770 W Pacific Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 W Pacific Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1770 W Pacific Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
