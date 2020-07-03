1767 North Emerson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

1 Available 05/01/20 Newly Renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Unit available for rent in the heart of the Uptown neighborhood of Denver, CO. 1 block walk from 17th Street Bar and Restaurant corridor; on the same block as "Best of Westword" restaurant winner 'WaterCourse.' Walking distance from many other restaurants including Denver Bicycle Cafe, Beast and Bottle, P17, Pasquinis, Aces, Steubens, Uptown Tavern, Hamburger Mary's, and Park and Company. It is also conveniently located 1 mile from 16th street mall, 1 mile from the Botanical Gardens, 1 mile from city park golf course, 1.5 miles from Washington Park and Cherry Creek Mall, 1.5 miles from Coors Field, and 2.5 miles from the Sports Authority Field at Mile High. 1 block from gourmet grocer 'Marzyks.' 3 block walk from 'Safeway' grocery store. Near City Park Green Space. Walking distance of central business district and downtown Denver. Newly renovated Kitchens and bathrooms; Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and brand new appliances including gas stove. Harwood floors. RENTAL RATE IS $1650 PLUS $100 UTILITY CHARGE PER MONTH; INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPOT, AND LARGE STORAGE AREA IN COVERED GARAGE. Pets are Okay and requires an additional fee of $150. Private entrance to Unit has balcony area that can accommodate a gas grill. Unit Size is approx. 1100 Sqaure Feet. Industrial Size Washer and Dryer available to Tenants on Site at no charge. There is no central A/C but the apartment has ceiling fans, and window units are permitted. Available for occupancy the first day of upcoming month. Showings will be held upon appointment. Please respond to this posting via email to schedule your appointment. For additional pictures of unit and property please see: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Uptown-Apartments-Available-in-Denver-Colorado/104495272927964



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1767-n-emerson-st-denver-co-80218-usa-unit-1/ed3a998f-1b58-4483-a30a-71f8ee081ae2



(RLNE5690751)