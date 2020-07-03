All apartments in Denver
1767 North Emerson Street

1767 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1767 Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
1 Available 05/01/20 Newly Renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Unit available for rent in the heart of the Uptown neighborhood of Denver, CO. 1 block walk from 17th Street Bar and Restaurant corridor; on the same block as "Best of Westword" restaurant winner 'WaterCourse.' Walking distance from many other restaurants including Denver Bicycle Cafe, Beast and Bottle, P17, Pasquinis, Aces, Steubens, Uptown Tavern, Hamburger Mary's, and Park and Company. It is also conveniently located 1 mile from 16th street mall, 1 mile from the Botanical Gardens, 1 mile from city park golf course, 1.5 miles from Washington Park and Cherry Creek Mall, 1.5 miles from Coors Field, and 2.5 miles from the Sports Authority Field at Mile High. 1 block from gourmet grocer 'Marzyks.' 3 block walk from 'Safeway' grocery store. Near City Park Green Space. Walking distance of central business district and downtown Denver. Newly renovated Kitchens and bathrooms; Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and brand new appliances including gas stove. Harwood floors. RENTAL RATE IS $1650 PLUS $100 UTILITY CHARGE PER MONTH; INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPOT, AND LARGE STORAGE AREA IN COVERED GARAGE. Pets are Okay and requires an additional fee of $150. Private entrance to Unit has balcony area that can accommodate a gas grill. Unit Size is approx. 1100 Sqaure Feet. Industrial Size Washer and Dryer available to Tenants on Site at no charge. There is no central A/C but the apartment has ceiling fans, and window units are permitted. Available for occupancy the first day of upcoming month. Showings will be held upon appointment. Please respond to this posting via email to schedule your appointment. For additional pictures of unit and property please see: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Uptown-Apartments-Available-in-Denver-Colorado/104495272927964

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1767-n-emerson-st-denver-co-80218-usa-unit-1/ed3a998f-1b58-4483-a30a-71f8ee081ae2

(RLNE5690751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 North Emerson Street have any available units?
1767 North Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 North Emerson Street have?
Some of 1767 North Emerson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 North Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1767 North Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 North Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1767 North Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1767 North Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1767 North Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 1767 North Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1767 North Emerson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 North Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 1767 North Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1767 North Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 1767 North Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 North Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 North Emerson Street has units with dishwashers.

