Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1735 Central St 311

1735 Central Street · (970) 310-5240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Central Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 311 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
lobby
Edge Lohi - Property Id: 302123

Be the first to live in this brand new upscale residence/ condo at the Edge Lohi, with high tech building security, inviting lobby, Bosch stainless steel appliances, full size Washer/Dryer, hardwood floors, quartz surfaces, 8-ft walnut entry door, large walk in closet, private patio plumbed with gas line, Century Link internet Instant-On, and anything else you could possibly need, right outside your door in Denver LoHi.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1735-central-st-denver-co-unit-311/302123
Property Id 302123

(RLNE5952033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Central St 311 have any available units?
1735 Central St 311 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Central St 311 have?
Some of 1735 Central St 311's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Central St 311 currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Central St 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Central St 311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Central St 311 is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Central St 311 offer parking?
No, 1735 Central St 311 does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Central St 311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Central St 311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Central St 311 have a pool?
No, 1735 Central St 311 does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Central St 311 have accessible units?
No, 1735 Central St 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Central St 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1735 Central St 311 has units with dishwashers.
