Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1730 S Monroe St

1730 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1730 S Monroe St Available 12/01/19 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning mid century remodel in Cory-Merril! Available December 1st. - 6 or 18 months lease only.

This gorgeous ranch style home was updated throughout with 42 cabinets, custom slab granite, stainless steel appliances, newer roof, plumbing, a/c and water heater.

The main floor features 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room and kitchen. In the basement, you will find another bedroom(non-conforming), a separate living space, generous laundry room with storage, and another bathroom.

The large backyard is fully fenced, Additional storage shed on the side of the house, with an oversized detached two-car garage. Large pad for a camper is located next to the garage.

The location is amazing! Close to Downtown, Cherry Creek, shopping and restaurants!

To schedule a private showing, please give us a call/text. To see more homes that we have please visit www.evolvedenver.com

(RLNE3666039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 S Monroe St have any available units?
1730 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 S Monroe St have?
Some of 1730 S Monroe St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
1730 S Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 S Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 1730 S Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 1730 S Monroe St offers parking.
Does 1730 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 S Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 S Monroe St have a pool?
No, 1730 S Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 1730 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 1730 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 S Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.

