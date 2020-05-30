All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1727 N Pearl St

1727 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1727 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Pearl Street Condo - A beautiful condo in an incredible location! Situated in North Capitol Hill, its a short walk away from Steubens Diner, Ace, D-bar, Park and Co., and several more restaurants and bars along 17th Ave. Walk around the rest of the hip Uptown neighborhood for even more nightlife options, like Frozen Matter! Walk just ten minutes to the 16th Street Mall or a take a five-minute Uber ride anywhere downtown.

The condo itself is a spacious, 2-bedroom home with two full bathrooms. The master suite has an enormous bathroom with a large bathtub, separate shower, two sinks with plenty of counter space, a toilet room, and a walk-in closet. The kitchen includes an island and a raised bar with plenty of cabinet space, counter space, and room to move about. The laundry room has plenty of storage space, too! You can turn on the gas fireplace for extra warmth in the winter months.

Some added bonuses include air conditioning, as well as a heated, underground garage parking spot with two large\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Balcony, Fully Furnished, Heating, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Burglar Alarm, Wi-Fi, Dryer

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4605390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 N Pearl St have any available units?
1727 N Pearl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 N Pearl St have?
Some of 1727 N Pearl St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 N Pearl St currently offering any rent specials?
1727 N Pearl St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 N Pearl St pet-friendly?
No, 1727 N Pearl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1727 N Pearl St offer parking?
Yes, 1727 N Pearl St does offer parking.
Does 1727 N Pearl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 N Pearl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 N Pearl St have a pool?
No, 1727 N Pearl St does not have a pool.
Does 1727 N Pearl St have accessible units?
No, 1727 N Pearl St does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 N Pearl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 N Pearl St has units with dishwashers.
