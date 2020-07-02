Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom Ranch Style Single Family Home Located in Southwest Denver! - 1726 W. Kentucky Ave. is a 3 bedroom single family home with wood floors through out, large living room, bathroom, kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator, laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups.



The rent for the home is $1695.00, Deposit is $ 1500.00 (wac), $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.Landlord, employment and credit will be taken into consideration. Please no previous evictions. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent.



Pets are allowed! Please no vicious breeds. All pets must be at least one year in age, current on shots, spayed or neutered. Additional $100.00 pet deposit per pet and additional $50.00 per month per pet.



To schedule a showing you may go to www.atsmithco.com click on the properties for rent tab, find this property click on view details and click on Schedule Showing (if option is provided) or fill out the contact us information. Be sure to indicate the day and time you would like to see the home in the message space (MUST BE AT LEASE 24 HOURS FROM THE TIME YOU ARE SUBMITTING THE MESSAGE). An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information call Crystal 720-880-8798 - Call only!



(RLNE3488564)