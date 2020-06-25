All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1700 Bassett St Unit 1022
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

1700 Bassett St Unit 1022

1700 Bassett St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1700 Bassett St, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Downtown living at its best! This wonderful, fully furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath loft townhome is a unique opportunity to live in the exclusive Glass House, a loft style modern condo, a full-service luxury high-rise in Denver's Riverfront district, and with a 25 acre, front yard, with neighboring Confluence Park and Commons Park giving residents access to the river, trails for bike or running, and plenty of space to enjoy. This unit has a Private access and patio along with all the amenities of the Glass House including 24/7 security, a ground level retail/fitness, an 8th floor swimming pool with city views and club room, free cafÃ© for residents exclusive to Glass House residents only. Although walking distance to Coors Field and Union Station with an eclectic array of the city's top restaurants and bars, and with a Walk score of 77, Bike Score of 84, Transit Score of 89, the unit includes 2 covered parking spaces. Park your car after your trip to the mountains and walk, bike or take the light rail to access all that Denver has to offer. Owner prefers a 1 year lease but will negotiate a 6 month term. Friendly dogs are allowed with pet deposit and pet rent.
Contact Katy Hughes at Peaks to Plains Property Management:
Email katyhughes@peakstoplains.net or call
605-789-1147
Standard background and credit check. Application fee $50/adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 have any available units?
1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 have?
Some of 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 is pet friendly.
Does 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 offers parking.
Does 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 has a pool.
Does 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 have accessible units?
No, 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Bassett St Unit 1022 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University