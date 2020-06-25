1700 Bassett St Unit 1022

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Downtown living at its best! This wonderful, fully furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath loft townhome is a unique opportunity to live in the exclusive Glass House, a loft style modern condo, a full-service luxury high-rise in Denver's Riverfront district, and with a 25 acre, front yard, with neighboring Confluence Park and Commons Park giving residents access to the river, trails for bike or running, and plenty of space to enjoy. This unit has a Private access and patio along with all the amenities of the Glass House including 24/7 security, a ground level retail/fitness, an 8th floor swimming pool with city views and club room, free cafÃ© for residents exclusive to Glass House residents only. Although walking distance to Coors Field and Union Station with an eclectic array of the city's top restaurants and bars, and with a Walk score of 77, Bike Score of 84, Transit Score of 89, the unit includes 2 covered parking spaces. Park your car after your trip to the mountains and walk, bike or take the light rail to access all that Denver has to offer. Owner prefers a 1 year lease but will negotiate a 6 month term. Friendly dogs are allowed with pet deposit and pet rent.

Contact Katy Hughes at Peaks to Plains Property Management:

Email katyhughes@peakstoplains.net or call

605-789-1147

Standard background and credit check. Application fee $50/adult