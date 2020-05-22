All apartments in Denver
1683 S Lafayette St

1683 South Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1683 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
THANKSGIVING SPECIAL! **Classic Denver home on Lafayette! 3 bed 2 bath home!** - Mention this ad and move-in by 12/1/19 get of the first month of rent!

Classic Tudor style home built in the late 1930s. This beautiful piece of Denver history comes with tons of character inside and out. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, tons of classic built-in cabinets, an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a seperated dining room, and your own laundry room! Enjoy the sunsets on your own adorable front porch or watch the kiddo's play in your fully fenced back yard. This home comes with 3 bedrooms (1 non-conforming), 2 bathrooms, 2 family rooms, and a 1 car garage!

Let yourself fall in love with this home in person! Call today to schedule your tour!

*Additional Lease Terms:
* PET-FRIENDLY (Restrictions and additional fees may apply)
*8-month or 20-month lease term
*Tenant pays ALL UTILITIES
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Fireplaces are non-functioning

(RLNE5202507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 S Lafayette St have any available units?
1683 S Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1683 S Lafayette St have?
Some of 1683 S Lafayette St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 S Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
1683 S Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 S Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1683 S Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 1683 S Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 1683 S Lafayette St offers parking.
Does 1683 S Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 S Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 S Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 1683 S Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 1683 S Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 1683 S Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 S Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1683 S Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.

