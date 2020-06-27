All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

1660 Steele Street 203

1660 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
City Park South Condo - Property Id: 143801

Charming one bedroom condo steps away from City Park in one of Denver's best neighborhoods, South City Park. Walk to restaurants, pubs, Sprouts Market, new rec center, shopping and entertainment. Secure building with reserved off street parking included. Cherrywood flooring, new A/C unit and new microwave. In-unit washer and dryer. Lots of closet space and additional secure outdoor storage space. Heat included in rent!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143801p
Property Id 143801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Steele Street 203 have any available units?
1660 Steele Street 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Steele Street 203 have?
Some of 1660 Steele Street 203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Steele Street 203 currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Steele Street 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Steele Street 203 pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Steele Street 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1660 Steele Street 203 offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Steele Street 203 offers parking.
Does 1660 Steele Street 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Steele Street 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Steele Street 203 have a pool?
No, 1660 Steele Street 203 does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Steele Street 203 have accessible units?
No, 1660 Steele Street 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Steele Street 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Steele Street 203 has units with dishwashers.
