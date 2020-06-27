1660 Steele Street 203

Amenities
City Park South Condo - Property Id: 143801
Charming one bedroom condo steps away from City Park in one of Denver's best neighborhoods, South City Park. Walk to restaurants, pubs, Sprouts Market, new rec center, shopping and entertainment. Secure building with reserved off street parking included. Cherrywood flooring, new A/C unit and new microwave. In-unit washer and dryer. Lots of closet space and additional secure outdoor storage space. Heat included in rent!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143801p
Property Id 143801
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5070953)