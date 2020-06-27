1660 Steele Street 203

Amenities

Charming one bedroom condo steps away from City Park in one of Denver's best neighborhoods, South City Park. Walk to restaurants, pubs, Sprouts Market, new rec center, shopping and entertainment. Secure building with reserved off street parking included. Cherrywood flooring, new A/C unit and new microwave. In-unit washer and dryer. Lots of closet space and additional secure outdoor storage space. Heat included in rent!

No Pets Allowed



