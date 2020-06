Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated furnished

Beautiful Condo in City Park West - Hearthstone Condominiums located in City Park West. Recently remodeled and within easy walking distance to 17th Avenue restaurants and shops. Large living room with exposed brick and open concept kitchen. Charming French door walks out to spacious patio to enjoy city life. In-unit stacking washer/dryer. Reserved parking space in back of building. Tenant is responsible for cable and Xcel. This unit does not come furnished.



(RLNE5658181)