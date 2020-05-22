1645 S Jackson Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ca4b0c0b5 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home, centrally located to everything in Cory-Merrill! Feels like a big space. Great Location, Oak Hardwood Floors, walk in closets, washer dryer included! AWESOME LOCATION: Absolutely the perfect location. Light rail, bus & Park-n-Ride all within 1/2 mile, with great restaurants & shops within walking distance. LAYOUT: 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One master bedroom upstairs with master bathroom and two bedrooms on the main level with one more bathroom. Home has oak hardwood floors on main level, opened-up kitchen, updated & expanded master bedroom & master bath. Large family room receives tons of natural light & plenty of storage spaces. Spacious backyard has large deck. Window Air Conditioning Ceiling Fans. Bedrooms will be painted a fresh neutral color soon! NEARBY SCHOOLS: School district Denver 1 - Cory Elementary, Merrill Middle School, South High School NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $250 refundable pet fee per pet and 25/mo pet rent. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), Water/sewer, and optional utilities such as cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Lease 12 month and end date from May to July preferred. Detached garage not included. Hardwood Flooring Insulated Glass Windows Large Deck Large Yard Lots Of Storage Master Bathroom Master Bedroom Updated Bathrooms Walk In Closets Window Ac