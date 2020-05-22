All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1645 S Jackson Street

1645 South Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1645 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ca4b0c0b5 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home, centrally located to everything in Cory-Merrill! Feels like a big space. Great Location, Oak Hardwood Floors, walk in closets, washer dryer included! AWESOME LOCATION: Absolutely the perfect location. Light rail, bus & Park-n-Ride all within 1/2 mile, with great restaurants & shops within walking distance. LAYOUT: 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One master bedroom upstairs with master bathroom and two bedrooms on the main level with one more bathroom. Home has oak hardwood floors on main level, opened-up kitchen, updated & expanded master bedroom & master bath. Large family room receives tons of natural light & plenty of storage spaces. Spacious backyard has large deck. Window Air Conditioning Ceiling Fans. Bedrooms will be painted a fresh neutral color soon! NEARBY SCHOOLS: School district Denver 1 - Cory Elementary, Merrill Middle School, South High School NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $250 refundable pet fee per pet and 25/mo pet rent. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), Water/sewer, and optional utilities such as cable, internet. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Lease 12 month and end date from May to July preferred. Detached garage not included. Hardwood Flooring Insulated Glass Windows Large Deck Large Yard Lots Of Storage Master Bathroom Master Bedroom Updated Bathrooms Walk In Closets Window Ac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 S Jackson Street have any available units?
1645 S Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 S Jackson Street have?
Some of 1645 S Jackson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 S Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1645 S Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 S Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 S Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1645 S Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1645 S Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 1645 S Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 S Jackson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 S Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1645 S Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1645 S Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1645 S Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 S Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 S Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

