I have 5 months on my lease left. Im looking for someone to finish out my lease because Im going to buy a house. Its right next to the Denver Airport. Its $1380 a month. One bedroom. Come with washer and dryer. My apartment complex is called Strata apartments.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16393 E 49th Ave have any available units?
16393 E 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 16393 E 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16393 E 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.