Home
/
Denver, CO
/
16393 E 49th Ave
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:54 AM

16393 E 49th Ave

16393 East 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16393 East 49th Avenue, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
I have 5 months on my lease left. Im looking for someone to finish out my lease because Im going to buy a house. Its right next to the Denver Airport. Its $1380 a month. One bedroom. Come with washer and dryer. My apartment complex is called Strata apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16393 E 49th Ave have any available units?
16393 E 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 16393 E 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16393 E 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16393 E 49th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16393 E 49th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 16393 E 49th Ave offer parking?
No, 16393 E 49th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16393 E 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16393 E 49th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16393 E 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 16393 E 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16393 E 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 16393 E 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16393 E 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16393 E 49th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16393 E 49th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16393 E 49th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

