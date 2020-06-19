All apartments in Denver
1633 Gaylord St Unit B

1633 Gaylord St
Location

1633 Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
- Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/929108?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th and up to 10 business days after a lease is signed!

Garden level 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex just blocks from City Park! New appliances including your own Washer and dryer, shared Fenced Yard and 1 Parking spot in the back! Cats Allowed. Gas, electric, water, trash, and internet Included. Extra storage space is available in the garage at no cost!

Be sure to check out this beautiful 1936 Bungalow in the Historic Wyman District. This stylish house has a fantastically remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and matching stainless steel appliances. The main level bathroom has also been tastefully remodeled with new tub, tile and sink/vanity. The lower level, which can be a separate apartment or a game room features 2 bedrooms and a kitchen/wet bar. Great location on a tree-lined street but within walking distance to all that City Park, 17th St. & Colfax shops and restaurants have to offer.

Utilities are $150 a month in addition to rent and include water, gas, electricity, trash and internet.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4969459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Gaylord St Unit B have any available units?
1633 Gaylord St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Gaylord St Unit B have?
Some of 1633 Gaylord St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Gaylord St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Gaylord St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Gaylord St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1633 Gaylord St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1633 Gaylord St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Gaylord St Unit B offers parking.
Does 1633 Gaylord St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1633 Gaylord St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Gaylord St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1633 Gaylord St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Gaylord St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1633 Gaylord St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Gaylord St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1633 Gaylord St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
