1633 Gaylord St Unit B

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th and up to 10 business days after a lease is signed!



Garden level 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex just blocks from City Park! New appliances including your own Washer and dryer, shared Fenced Yard and 1 Parking spot in the back! Cats Allowed. Gas, electric, water, trash, and internet Included. Extra storage space is available in the garage at no cost!



Be sure to check out this beautiful 1936 Bungalow in the Historic Wyman District. This stylish house has a fantastically remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and matching stainless steel appliances. The main level bathroom has also been tastefully remodeled with new tub, tile and sink/vanity. The lower level, which can be a separate apartment or a game room features 2 bedrooms and a kitchen/wet bar. Great location on a tree-lined street but within walking distance to all that City Park, 17th St. & Colfax shops and restaurants have to offer.



Utilities are $150 a month in addition to rent and include water, gas, electricity, trash and internet.



No Dogs Allowed



