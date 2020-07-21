All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1631 S. Eudora Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1631 S. Eudora Street
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:14 PM

1631 S. Eudora Street

1631 South Eudora Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Virginia Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1631 South Eudora Street, Denver, CO 80222
Virginia Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This updated ranch is in an awesome location. Basically Colo Blvd and Mexico, minutes from I-25. Home has a total make over and is move in ready. Over 2100 sq ft of finished space plus recently upgraded fenced backyard with covered patio.

Main level houses the formal living room, kitchen\dining area, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Most of main floors are covered with hardwood. Lower level has a nice size family area, 3\4 bathroom, 4th bedroom plus an office which can be used as a bedroom as there is an additional walk-in closet located near by. Extras include A\C, washer\dryer and fenced yard. Owner prefers NO PETS please.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 S. Eudora Street have any available units?
1631 S. Eudora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 S. Eudora Street have?
Some of 1631 S. Eudora Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 S. Eudora Street currently offering any rent specials?
1631 S. Eudora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 S. Eudora Street pet-friendly?
No, 1631 S. Eudora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1631 S. Eudora Street offer parking?
Yes, 1631 S. Eudora Street offers parking.
Does 1631 S. Eudora Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 S. Eudora Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 S. Eudora Street have a pool?
No, 1631 S. Eudora Street does not have a pool.
Does 1631 S. Eudora Street have accessible units?
No, 1631 S. Eudora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 S. Eudora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 S. Eudora Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University