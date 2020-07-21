1631 S. Eudora Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

This updated ranch is in an awesome location. Basically Colo Blvd and Mexico, minutes from I-25. Home has a total make over and is move in ready. Over 2100 sq ft of finished space plus recently upgraded fenced backyard with covered patio.



Main level houses the formal living room, kitchen\dining area, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Most of main floors are covered with hardwood. Lower level has a nice size family area, 3\4 bathroom, 4th bedroom plus an office which can be used as a bedroom as there is an additional walk-in closet located near by. Extras include A\C, washer\dryer and fenced yard. Owner prefers NO PETS please.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set a showing.