Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

1620 Irving St Unit 4

1620 Irving St · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Irving St, Denver, CO 80204
Auraria

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
new construction
online portal
Breathtaking 2BD, 2.5BA Highlands Townhouse with Off-Street Parking and Private Rooftop Deck - Extraordinary new construction townhouse, right on the edge of Sloan's Lake. This stunning home is equipped with high ceilings, hardwood floors on the main living area, attached two car garage, private rooftop deck with city views and a large master suite. Conveniently located within walking distance of Empower Mile High Stadium, numerous coffee shops and restaurants. Easily bike to Jefferson park, Sloans lake, and LoDo. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

*7-9 month lease preferred*

View our 360 tour using the link: https://view.ricohtours.com/83700891-133c-43e8-98a7-32e5faff21b3

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is an $60 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent/ Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5277414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Irving St Unit 4 have any available units?
1620 Irving St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Irving St Unit 4 have?
Some of 1620 Irving St Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Irving St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Irving St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Irving St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Irving St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Irving St Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Irving St Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1620 Irving St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Irving St Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Irving St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1620 Irving St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Irving St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1620 Irving St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Irving St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Irving St Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
