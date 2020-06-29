1620 Irving St Unit 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage new construction online portal

Breathtaking 2BD, 2.5BA Highlands Townhouse with Off-Street Parking and Private Rooftop Deck - Extraordinary new construction townhouse, right on the edge of Sloan's Lake. This stunning home is equipped with high ceilings, hardwood floors on the main living area, attached two car garage, private rooftop deck with city views and a large master suite. Conveniently located within walking distance of Empower Mile High Stadium, numerous coffee shops and restaurants. Easily bike to Jefferson park, Sloans lake, and LoDo. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



*7-9 month lease preferred*



View our 360 tour using the link: https://view.ricohtours.com/83700891-133c-43e8-98a7-32e5faff21b3



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is an $60 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



No Cats Allowed



