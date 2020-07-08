All apartments in Denver
Location

162 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
parking
Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom House Near Wash Park - Property Id: 121919

Beautiful 4-bedroom house is a two-minute walk to the park. All hardwood floors; amenities include washer/dryer, dishwasher, and A/C. The property backs to a parkway that provides open space just outside the back gate. Close to great schools and easy access to downtown or Cherry Creek. Plenty of parking available. Great location for walking/biking the Cherry Creek Trail or playing in the park. Will require 1st months rent and security deposit upon approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121919
Property Id 121919

(RLNE5775076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 S Downing St have any available units?
162 S Downing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 162 S Downing St have?
Some of 162 S Downing St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 S Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
162 S Downing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 S Downing St pet-friendly?
No, 162 S Downing St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 162 S Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 162 S Downing St offers parking.
Does 162 S Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 S Downing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 S Downing St have a pool?
No, 162 S Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 162 S Downing St have accessible units?
No, 162 S Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 162 S Downing St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 S Downing St has units with dishwashers.

