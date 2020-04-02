All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1617 East 31st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1617 East 31st Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

1617 East 31st Avenue

1617 East 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1617 East 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Authentic Historical Vintage Store Converted into 2 Bed/1.5 Bath House near RiNo! $2595/MO. The original vintage store front signage still on building as well as original ceramic 18ft ceilings and exposed brick walls. This very sought after style boasts an open, loft style 2,200 sq. ft floor plan with an updated stainless steel kitchen lets you decide how to organize your giant living and dining space! The master bedroom has its own roomy rooftop balcony for grilling and enjoying the sun. There is also a giant walk in closet on the main floor with an updated full bathroom. The second bedroom is non conforming, separate with its own private 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer in the house! The large basement is equipped with shelving and room for extra storage. There is even a doggie door for the mini doggie patio. Because this used to be a supply store in 1939, there is NO YARD. Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet deposit (there is no pet rent). Walking distance to restaurants, parks, schools, shops and 5 blocks from Blake Street Light Rail End Station.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1617-e-31st-ave-denver-co-80205-usa/ad344a50-d59e-4b43-8d7b-cb12fda960ce

(RLNE5005612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 East 31st Avenue have any available units?
1617 East 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 East 31st Avenue have?
Some of 1617 East 31st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 East 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1617 East 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 East 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 East 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1617 East 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 1617 East 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1617 East 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 East 31st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 East 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1617 East 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1617 East 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1617 East 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 East 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 East 31st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University