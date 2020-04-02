1617 East 31st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Authentic Historical Vintage Store Converted into 2 Bed/1.5 Bath House near RiNo! $2595/MO. The original vintage store front signage still on building as well as original ceramic 18ft ceilings and exposed brick walls. This very sought after style boasts an open, loft style 2,200 sq. ft floor plan with an updated stainless steel kitchen lets you decide how to organize your giant living and dining space! The master bedroom has its own roomy rooftop balcony for grilling and enjoying the sun. There is also a giant walk in closet on the main floor with an updated full bathroom. The second bedroom is non conforming, separate with its own private 1/2 bath. Washer and dryer in the house! The large basement is equipped with shelving and room for extra storage. There is even a doggie door for the mini doggie patio. Because this used to be a supply store in 1939, there is NO YARD. Pets are welcome with a $250 refundable pet deposit (there is no pet rent). Walking distance to restaurants, parks, schools, shops and 5 blocks from Blake Street Light Rail End Station.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1617-e-31st-ave-denver-co-80205-usa/ad344a50-d59e-4b43-8d7b-cb12fda960ce



(RLNE5005612)