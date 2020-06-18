1616 S. Broadway #205

Amenities

NEW CONDO! PLATT PARK, GARAGE PARKING, HUGE PATIO, ON BROADWAY, 2 BATHS! - 12 Month Lease

Residents pay gas and electric + $25 monthly fee for water/trash.

Owner pays HOA fees.

No Pets.

No smoking.

Forced Air Heat and A/C.

Available immediately for showings and occupancy. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Brand New Construction! Beautiful condo at 1616 S. Broadway. East facing second floor unit with a HUGE patio off the living area. Great new building with garage parking, small fitness center and incredible Platt Park location at Broadway and Iowa. Walk to Everything, numerous parks, restaurants, nightlife and shopping options are withing walking distance on Broadway and in the Old South Pearl blocks. Unit has one reserved garage space which includes bike storage. High end unit featuring marble tile in baths, Bosch cook-top, quartz counters and engineered floors. Great open main living area. Kitchen features bar seating, unique tile back splash, high end appliances and more! Large master features a 5 piece bath and bedroom looks out to oversize patio. Washer/Dryer in unit. Restricted access building with elevator.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



