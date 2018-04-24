All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1610 South Stuart Street

1610 South Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1610 South Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,120 square feet of living space!

Located in a quiet neighborhood, the kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and new cabinets. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a laundry closet, and an unfinished basement. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Harvey Park and Sanderson Gulch Park. Also nearby are Ruby Hill, Dollar Tree, King Soopers, Bar Valley Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include Denison Montessori Elementary School, Strive Middle School, and Lincoln High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 South Stuart Street have any available units?
1610 South Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 South Stuart Street have?
Some of 1610 South Stuart Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 South Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 South Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 South Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 South Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 1610 South Stuart Street offer parking?
No, 1610 South Stuart Street does not offer parking.
Does 1610 South Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 South Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 South Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 1610 South Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1610 South Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 South Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 South Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 South Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
