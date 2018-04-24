1610 South Stuart Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan range refrigerator

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,120 square feet of living space!



Located in a quiet neighborhood, the kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and new cabinets. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a laundry closet, and an unfinished basement. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Harvey Park and Sanderson Gulch Park. Also nearby are Ruby Hill, Dollar Tree, King Soopers, Bar Valley Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options.



Nearby schools include Denison Montessori Elementary School, Strive Middle School, and Lincoln High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



