Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1575 Fillmore St
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:53 PM

1575 Fillmore St

1575 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1575 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1st! This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, conveniently located, very spacious top (2nd) floor end-unit located just steps from the beautiful City Park. The home has an incredible classical vibe that is sure to impress! Open and bright with raised ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout the unit. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances including gas stove, upgraded cabinetry, and granite counter tops. Living area is spacious with beautiful hard wood floors that are in fantastic condition. An optional garage space is available for $75/month. Community features high-end front load washers & dryers for resident use at no charge. Fantastic gated outdoor area available for resident use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Fillmore St have any available units?
1575 Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Fillmore St have?
Some of 1575 Fillmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Fillmore St pet-friendly?
No, 1575 Fillmore St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1575 Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Fillmore St offers parking.
Does 1575 Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 Fillmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 1575 Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 1575 Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Fillmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

