1575 Fillmore St

AVAILABLE JULY 1st! This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, conveniently located, very spacious top (2nd) floor end-unit located just steps from the beautiful City Park. The home has an incredible classical vibe that is sure to impress! Open and bright with raised ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout the unit. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances including gas stove, upgraded cabinetry, and granite counter tops. Living area is spacious with beautiful hard wood floors that are in fantastic condition. An optional garage space is available for $75/month. Community features high-end front load washers & dryers for resident use at no charge. Fantastic gated outdoor area available for resident use.