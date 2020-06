Amenities

on-site laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy studio 5 minutes from down town Denver with full kitchen, bath with claw foot tub, desk, full size bed and furnished living room setup in historic house near two of the cities most beautiful parks- City park and Cheese-man park. Lots of great restaurants and bars within walking distance as well as a rec center two blocks away. Laundry in basement. Looking for a sub-letter for 1-3 months starting mid April or the 1st of May. including utilities!