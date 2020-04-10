All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

1567 Quince St.

1567 Quince Street · No Longer Available
Location

1567 Quince Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE TODAY TO YOUR CLASSIC-CHIC HOME!! - Historic, Classic, Clean!!! You will love living in this amazing 3 bedroom home. You have all of today's modern conveniences inside a beautiful piece of Denver History. When you walk up to your new front door for the first time, it's easy to see its unique beauty. You are greeted with hard wood floors, big bright windows, and a cozy fireplace. The home comes with beautifully updated bathrooms. The updated kitchen is classic-chic and waiting for your first culinary master piece. Enjoy a cool car this summer thanks to the homes insulated oversize garage!
Call Today to Schedule a tour!!

Vintage Building, Fireplace, Hardwood floor, Basement, Additional Storage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Heat: forced air, Over-sized Detached Garage, Off-Street Parking, Near Transportation.

Additional Terms:

Additional Terms/Features:
* 12 month lease term or negotiable
* Renters must maintain renters insurance
* Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
* $40.00 application fee
* Resident pays gas and electric, and trash

(RLNE3710952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 Quince St. have any available units?
1567 Quince St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 Quince St. have?
Some of 1567 Quince St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 Quince St. currently offering any rent specials?
1567 Quince St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 Quince St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1567 Quince St. is pet friendly.
Does 1567 Quince St. offer parking?
Yes, 1567 Quince St. offers parking.
Does 1567 Quince St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 Quince St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 Quince St. have a pool?
No, 1567 Quince St. does not have a pool.
Does 1567 Quince St. have accessible units?
No, 1567 Quince St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 Quince St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 Quince St. does not have units with dishwashers.
