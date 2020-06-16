Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1567 Quince St. Available 07/01/19 MOVE TODAY TO YOUR CLASSIC-CHIC HOME!! - Historic, Classic, Clean!!! You will love living in this amazing 3 bedroom home. You have all of today's modern conveniences inside a beautiful piece of Denver History. When you walk up to your new front door for the first time, it's easy to see its unique beauty. You are greeted with hard wood floors, big bright windows, and a cozy fireplace. The home comes with beautifully updated bathrooms. The updated kitchen is classic-chic and waiting for your first culinary master piece. Enjoy a cool car this summer thanks to the homes insulated oversize garage!

Call Today to Schedule a tour!!



Vintage Building, Fireplace, Hardwood floor, Basement, Additional Storage, Stainless Steel Appliances, Heat: forced air, Over-sized Detached Garage, Off-Street Parking, Near Transportation.



Additional Terms:



Additional Terms/Features:

* 12 month lease term or negotiable

* Renters must maintain renters insurance

* Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

* $40.00 application fee

* Resident pays gas and electric, and trash



(RLNE3710952)