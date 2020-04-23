1565 S. Garfield St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Ranch Style Home in Cory-Merrill Neighborhood!!! - This home boasts refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated tile baths with tile floor and huge BONUS addition in the back of the home for use as a secondary family room/game room entertainment room or relaxation area. Addition is lined with large windows that overlook the lovely deck. Fenced in forest like backyard with mature trees. One car attached garage with tool storage area along with shed. Large 7580 sq ft lot on a well maintained block. CARPET WILL BE REPLACED UPON REQUEST. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash in addition to rent. Per friendly with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet.



(RLNE4754854)