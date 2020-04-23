All apartments in Denver
1565 S. Garfield St

1565 South Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1565 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Ranch Style Home in Cory-Merrill Neighborhood!!! - This home boasts refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated tile baths with tile floor and huge BONUS addition in the back of the home for use as a secondary family room/game room entertainment room or relaxation area. Addition is lined with large windows that overlook the lovely deck. Fenced in forest like backyard with mature trees. One car attached garage with tool storage area along with shed. Large 7580 sq ft lot on a well maintained block. CARPET WILL BE REPLACED UPON REQUEST. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash in addition to rent. Per friendly with a $500 refundable pet deposit per pet.

(RLNE4754854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

