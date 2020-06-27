All apartments in Denver
1560 South Wolcott Court
Last updated September 8 2019 at 5:06 PM

1560 South Wolcott Court

1560 South Wolcott Court · No Longer Available
Location

1560 South Wolcott Court, Denver, CO 80219
Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOUSE, EVERYTHING CLOSE! This Mar Lee neighborhood is for you. Quiet, close to downtown and the mountains. You'll be in the right place at the right time. Credit score requirement 595. Large fenced yard for weekend BBQ's and large corner lot. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, simple and cute. 1950 charm, no significant upgrades but premium location and lot. Call or text Don for showing. 303-840-4748
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 South Wolcott Court have any available units?
1560 South Wolcott Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 South Wolcott Court have?
Some of 1560 South Wolcott Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 South Wolcott Court currently offering any rent specials?
1560 South Wolcott Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 South Wolcott Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 South Wolcott Court is pet friendly.
Does 1560 South Wolcott Court offer parking?
No, 1560 South Wolcott Court does not offer parking.
Does 1560 South Wolcott Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 South Wolcott Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 South Wolcott Court have a pool?
No, 1560 South Wolcott Court does not have a pool.
Does 1560 South Wolcott Court have accessible units?
No, 1560 South Wolcott Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 South Wolcott Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 South Wolcott Court has units with dishwashers.
