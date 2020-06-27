1560 South Wolcott Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOUSE, EVERYTHING CLOSE! This Mar Lee neighborhood is for you. Quiet, close to downtown and the mountains. You'll be in the right place at the right time. Credit score requirement 595. Large fenced yard for weekend BBQ's and large corner lot. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, simple and cute. 1950 charm, no significant upgrades but premium location and lot. Call or text Don for showing. 303-840-4748

HOUSE, EVERYTHING CLOSE! This Mar Lee neighborhood is for you. Quiet, close to downtown and the mountains. You'll be in the right place at the right time. Credit score requirement 595. Large fenced yard for weekend BBQ's and large corner lot. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, simple and cute. 1950 charm, no significant upgrades but premium location and lot. Call or text Don for showing. 303-840-4748