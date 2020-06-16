1559 High St Unit #2

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1559 N High St #2 - This cool second floor, 3-Bedroom apartment is one of only 3 in this historic, 1890 home. It has classic features such as crown molding, high ceilings, and exposed brick. Plenty of large windows allow the sun-worshiper within you to shine through. There is also a beautiful (decorative only) fireplace to add to the charm.



Outdoors, there is a peaceful porch and a community back yard. There is a garden bed that you can make your own and grow veggies, herbs, or flowers to delight your soul.



Water and gas are included with your rent. Absolutely no smoking or growing. Your dog or cat is welcome here, with additional deposit. No laundry facilities on site.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs



(RLNE4197655)