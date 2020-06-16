All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1559 High St Unit #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1559 High St Unit #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1559 High St Unit #2

1559 N High St · (303) 961-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1559 N High St, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1559 High St Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1559 N High St #2 - This cool second floor, 3-Bedroom apartment is one of only 3 in this historic, 1890 home. It has classic features such as crown molding, high ceilings, and exposed brick. Plenty of large windows allow the sun-worshiper within you to shine through. There is also a beautiful (decorative only) fireplace to add to the charm.

Outdoors, there is a peaceful porch and a community back yard. There is a garden bed that you can make your own and grow veggies, herbs, or flowers to delight your soul.

Water and gas are included with your rent. Absolutely no smoking or growing. Your dog or cat is welcome here, with additional deposit. No laundry facilities on site.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs

(RLNE4197655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 High St Unit #2 have any available units?
1559 High St Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1559 High St Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1559 High St Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 High St Unit #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 High St Unit #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1559 High St Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 1559 High St Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1559 High St Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1559 High St Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 High St Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 1559 High St Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1559 High St Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 1559 High St Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 High St Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1559 High St Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 High St Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1559 High St Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1559 High St Unit #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity