1550 Vrain Street

Live a Block Away from Sloan's Lake! - This gorgeous home lies a block away from Sloan's lake, which means walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, and shopping! This special, up and coming neighborhood allows for easy travel anywhere in the city and stunning views! Control your home's temperature with a built in Nest thermostat! With this home, you get a gorgeous front landscape, huge backyard, and a detached double garage! On the inside, you'll find wood flooring, a beautiful kitchen, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom, and another 2 bedrooms downstairs with another full bathroom and a half kitchen with its own separate living area. Don't miss out on the perfect Denver living, call us today!



