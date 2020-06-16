All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

1550 Vrain Street

1550 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live a Block Away from Sloan's Lake! - This gorgeous home lies a block away from Sloan's lake, which means walking distance to nightlife, restaurants, and shopping! This special, up and coming neighborhood allows for easy travel anywhere in the city and stunning views! Control your home's temperature with a built in Nest thermostat! With this home, you get a gorgeous front landscape, huge backyard, and a detached double garage! On the inside, you'll find wood flooring, a beautiful kitchen, 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom, and another 2 bedrooms downstairs with another full bathroom and a half kitchen with its own separate living area. Don't miss out on the perfect Denver living, call us today!

(RLNE4725217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Vrain Street have any available units?
1550 Vrain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1550 Vrain Street currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Vrain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Vrain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Vrain Street is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Vrain Street offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Vrain Street offers parking.
Does 1550 Vrain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Vrain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Vrain Street have a pool?
No, 1550 Vrain Street does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Vrain Street have accessible units?
No, 1550 Vrain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Vrain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Vrain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Vrain Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Vrain Street does not have units with air conditioning.
