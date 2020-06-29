All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1550 Raleigh St 170

1550 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
Two Bedroom near Sloan's Lake - Property Id: 145174

Discover a vibrant apartment community in one of Denver's hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods. At Sloan's Lake, you'll experience the best of both worlds - laid-back lakeside living in a stunning setting, with downtown Denver right at your fingertips.

Regatta Sloan's Lake's studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are just steps from Sloan's Lake Park and the tranquil waters of Sloan's Lake in Denver. Our community was crafted to offer you a vibrant living experience in an ideal setting.

The modern apartment homes feature luxury amenities, including a sparkling swimming pool, onsite fitness center, and rooftop deck with stunning views of the city skyline and Rocky Mountains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145174
Property Id 145174

(RLNE5513376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Raleigh St 170 have any available units?
1550 Raleigh St 170 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 Raleigh St 170 have?
Some of 1550 Raleigh St 170's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Raleigh St 170 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Raleigh St 170 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Raleigh St 170 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Raleigh St 170 is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Raleigh St 170 offer parking?
No, 1550 Raleigh St 170 does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Raleigh St 170 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Raleigh St 170 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Raleigh St 170 have a pool?
Yes, 1550 Raleigh St 170 has a pool.
Does 1550 Raleigh St 170 have accessible units?
No, 1550 Raleigh St 170 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Raleigh St 170 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 Raleigh St 170 has units with dishwashers.

