Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

155 S Monaco Parkway

155 South Monaco Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

155 South Monaco Parkway, Denver, CO 80224
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Spring Special!; Brand New Penthouse Residence. Stunning Penthouse Condominium in a prime Hilltop/Crestmoor Park with secured entry. No expense was spared; Enjoy high end finishes throughout including quartz counters in kitchen, chef quality stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and even USB ports for convenience. Scenic Park setting with newly resurfaced tennis courts, walking trails, and picnic benches. Enjoy generously sized bathrooms with walk-in closets, high end fixtures, and steam washer/dryer in a laundry room. Prime Residence includes two heated parking spaces in secured entry garage are included. Walk to Lowry Town Center, close proximity to Cherry Creek Shopping and Dining. Enjoy and upscale and sophisticated lifestyle at this beautiful new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S Monaco Parkway have any available units?
155 S Monaco Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 S Monaco Parkway have?
Some of 155 S Monaco Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 S Monaco Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
155 S Monaco Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S Monaco Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 155 S Monaco Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 155 S Monaco Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 155 S Monaco Parkway offers parking.
Does 155 S Monaco Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 S Monaco Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S Monaco Parkway have a pool?
No, 155 S Monaco Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 155 S Monaco Parkway have accessible units?
No, 155 S Monaco Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S Monaco Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 S Monaco Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

