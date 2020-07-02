155 S Monaco Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets tennis court

Spring Special!; Brand New Penthouse Residence. Stunning Penthouse Condominium in a prime Hilltop/Crestmoor Park with secured entry. No expense was spared; Enjoy high end finishes throughout including quartz counters in kitchen, chef quality stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and even USB ports for convenience. Scenic Park setting with newly resurfaced tennis courts, walking trails, and picnic benches. Enjoy generously sized bathrooms with walk-in closets, high end fixtures, and steam washer/dryer in a laundry room. Prime Residence includes two heated parking spaces in secured entry garage are included. Walk to Lowry Town Center, close proximity to Cherry Creek Shopping and Dining. Enjoy and upscale and sophisticated lifestyle at this beautiful new home.