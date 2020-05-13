All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 14 2020 at 4:29 PM

1547 S. Sherman St.

1547 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1547 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 bdrm Platt Park bungalow available for short-term lease
1547 S Sherman St, Denver, CO 80210
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH MAY 31
$3,100/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1910
Sq Footage: 2228 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 1 Garage
Lease Duration: Through May 31, 2020
Deposit: $3,100
Pets Policy: Up to 2 dogs OK. Sorry, no cats
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
This classic Platt Park bungalow will surprise you with its sleek and spacious remodel and large addition. Four bedrooms, two full baths, cooks kitchen, huge family room and backyard oasis are just a few of the things you'll love about this 2,200 sf home. Available now through the end of May 2020.

The main floor blends vintage charm with modern living, featuring hardwood floors, original leaded glass windows and an antique fireplace, but also a spacious, updated kitchen with granite counters and a large breakfast bar that opens to the sunny family room addition.

The lower level has been totally remodeled and offers two spacious bedrooms with egress windows that let the light stream in, a modern full bath, plus a den or exercise room and lots of storage.

The back yard has been transformed into a beautiful retreat, with plenty of room for lounging, BBQing and relaxing. The low-maintenance yard includes faux grass that never needs mowing. Oversized one-car garage offers space for your bikes and gear.

The location of this Platt Park home can't be beat -- close to light rail, a quick commute to downtown, and an easy bike ride to Wash Park. Plus, it's situated right between the great shops and restaurants of Old South Pearl and South Broadway. Stroll down Antique Row on your way to Maria Empanada, Adelitas, Corvus Coffee Roasters or the classic Herman's Hideaway. Or, head a few blocks east to South Pearl, featuring Park Burger, Sushi Den, Kaos Pizza, the DuffeyRoll and Stella's.

RENTAL FEATURES
• Hardwood floor
• Living and dining rooms
• Sunroom and office
• Split bedrooms 2 up / 2 down
• Granite countertops
• Range / Oven
• Refrigerator
• Dishwasher
• Microwave
• Garbage disposal
• Forced air heat
• Central air conditioning
• Patio and front porch
• Storage space
• Detached garage
• Near transportation

LEASE TERMS
Available immediately through May 2020. Rent is $3,100; deposit $3,100. Up to two well-behaved adult dogs are welcome - please ask for details. Sorry, no cats.
Please, no smokers; no cannabis, vaping, hookah (you get the idea). This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. $25 application fee per adult; $100 lease prep fee if approved; no more than three unrelated adults; we do credit checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 S. Sherman St. have any available units?
1547 S. Sherman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 S. Sherman St. have?
Some of 1547 S. Sherman St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 S. Sherman St. currently offering any rent specials?
1547 S. Sherman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 S. Sherman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 S. Sherman St. is pet friendly.
Does 1547 S. Sherman St. offer parking?
Yes, 1547 S. Sherman St. offers parking.
Does 1547 S. Sherman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1547 S. Sherman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 S. Sherman St. have a pool?
No, 1547 S. Sherman St. does not have a pool.
Does 1547 S. Sherman St. have accessible units?
No, 1547 S. Sherman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 S. Sherman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 S. Sherman St. has units with dishwashers.
