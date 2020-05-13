Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 bdrm Platt Park bungalow available for short-term lease

1547 S Sherman St, Denver, CO 80210

AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH MAY 31

$3,100/mo

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1910

Sq Footage: 2228 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 1 Garage

Lease Duration: Through May 31, 2020

Deposit: $3,100

Pets Policy: Up to 2 dogs OK. Sorry, no cats

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

________________________________________

This classic Platt Park bungalow will surprise you with its sleek and spacious remodel and large addition. Four bedrooms, two full baths, cooks kitchen, huge family room and backyard oasis are just a few of the things you'll love about this 2,200 sf home. Available now through the end of May 2020.



The main floor blends vintage charm with modern living, featuring hardwood floors, original leaded glass windows and an antique fireplace, but also a spacious, updated kitchen with granite counters and a large breakfast bar that opens to the sunny family room addition.



The lower level has been totally remodeled and offers two spacious bedrooms with egress windows that let the light stream in, a modern full bath, plus a den or exercise room and lots of storage.



The back yard has been transformed into a beautiful retreat, with plenty of room for lounging, BBQing and relaxing. The low-maintenance yard includes faux grass that never needs mowing. Oversized one-car garage offers space for your bikes and gear.



The location of this Platt Park home can't be beat -- close to light rail, a quick commute to downtown, and an easy bike ride to Wash Park. Plus, it's situated right between the great shops and restaurants of Old South Pearl and South Broadway. Stroll down Antique Row on your way to Maria Empanada, Adelitas, Corvus Coffee Roasters or the classic Herman's Hideaway. Or, head a few blocks east to South Pearl, featuring Park Burger, Sushi Den, Kaos Pizza, the DuffeyRoll and Stella's.



________________________________________

RENTAL FEATURES

• Hardwood floor

• Living and dining rooms

• Sunroom and office

• Split bedrooms 2 up / 2 down

• Granite countertops

• Range / Oven

• Refrigerator

• Dishwasher

• Microwave

• Garbage disposal

• Forced air heat

• Central air conditioning

• Patio and front porch

• Storage space

• Detached garage

• Near transportation



________________________________________

LEASE TERMS

Available immediately through May 2020. Rent is $3,100; deposit $3,100. Up to two well-behaved adult dogs are welcome - please ask for details. Sorry, no cats.

Please, no smokers; no cannabis, vaping, hookah (you get the idea). This property is professionally managed by Rush Realty Limited. $25 application fee per adult; $100 lease prep fee if approved; no more than three unrelated adults; we do credit checks.