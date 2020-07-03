1540 Zenobia Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18965d007c ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Spitting distance from Sloan\'s Lake and easy access to colfax and all things downtown Denver makes this a highly coveted location. This 1,234 square foot house sits on a huge 9,000 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Huge lot and large garage. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Colfax Elementary School PK-5 0.5 mi, Lake International School 1.1 mi, North High School 2.1 mi NEED TO KNOW: Trash & Mowing Included. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No more than 2 dogs preferred. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet, must be at least a year old and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenant pays Xcel (Gas/Electric), water/sewer, cable, phone, and internet. Evaporative Cooling. Evaporative Cooler Oversized 2 Car Garage