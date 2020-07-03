All apartments in Denver
1540 Zenobia Street
1540 Zenobia Street

1540 Zenobia Street
Location

1540 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18965d007c ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Spitting distance from Sloan\'s Lake and easy access to colfax and all things downtown Denver makes this a highly coveted location. This 1,234 square foot house sits on a huge 9,000 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Huge lot and large garage. ASSIGNED SCHOOLS: Colfax Elementary School PK-5 0.5 mi, Lake International School 1.1 mi, North High School 2.1 mi NEED TO KNOW: Trash & Mowing Included. First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. No more than 2 dogs preferred. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet, must be at least a year old and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenant pays Xcel (Gas/Electric), water/sewer, cable, phone, and internet. Evaporative Cooling. Evaporative Cooler Oversized 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Zenobia Street have any available units?
1540 Zenobia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1540 Zenobia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Zenobia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Zenobia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 Zenobia Street is pet friendly.
Does 1540 Zenobia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1540 Zenobia Street offers parking.
Does 1540 Zenobia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Zenobia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Zenobia Street have a pool?
No, 1540 Zenobia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Zenobia Street have accessible units?
No, 1540 Zenobia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Zenobia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 Zenobia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 Zenobia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 Zenobia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

