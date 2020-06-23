All apartments in Denver
1530 Detroit Street

1530 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 North Detroit Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d96067203b ----
No matter what your idea of city life is, Detroit Terraces offers something for everyone. Brand-new studios, 1 & 2 bedrooms feature designer kitchens with stainless appliances, and in-unit washer and dryer. Enjoy the indoor fitness center, bike storage and garage parking. Connect to the outdoors with a regular or juliette balcony, and stretch your legs on the rooftop terrace, complete with comfy seating, gas grills and a fire pit for those chilly nights.
Detroit Terraces is walkable to City Park, the soon-to-be-built Central Denver Rec Center, and a host of independent shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Tattered Cover Bookstore, Twist & Shout Records, Sie Film Center, Pinche Tacos and the Bluebird Theatre are just steps away, and it?s easy access to downtown Denver via bike or public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Detroit Street have any available units?
1530 Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Detroit Street have?
Some of 1530 Detroit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Detroit Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Detroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Detroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1530 Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Detroit Street does offer parking.
Does 1530 Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Detroit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 1530 Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
