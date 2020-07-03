1522 Fairfax Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b94ccd7029 ----

Centrally Located! Literally blocks away from dozens of shops,restaurants, and shopping including the the Mayfair Shopping Center, King Soopers, Safeway, Walgreens, Marczyks, Starbuck and more! Bike to City Park, Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Denver Zoo!



AVAILABLE APRIL 12TH!!

Contact Us!

RIO Real Estate Management

Leasing-

(303)-733-0487

leasing@rio-realestate.com



**PROPERTY DETAILS*

-Open Layout

-Laundry on site

-Front and back entrance

-On street parking

-Pets Welcome



**RATE DETAILS*

12-Month Lease

-$1175 Rent (this includes a storage unit!!)

-$75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)

-$400 Security Deposit

-$45 Application Fee (per person)

-$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)

-$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)



**UNTIL PROFILE*

-Open Floor Plan

-Large Window (Opens on both sides)

-Hardwood Floors

-Laminate Kitchen Floors

-Stove AND Oven

-Several Cabinets

-Large Kitchen Sink

-Large Closet

-Bathroom Storage

-Window in Bathroom

-Shower and Tub



**LEASE DETAILS*

-12 Month lease

-Dogs and Cats welcome (Details above)

-Tenant responsible for all electric

-Water, sewer, trash and gas included

-NO parking included



*Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *



12-Month Lease

$1175 Rent

$75 Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)

$600 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee (per person)

$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)

$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)



Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Contact Us!

RIO Real Estate Management

Leasing-

(303)-733-0487

leasing@rio-realestate.com



Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, Studio