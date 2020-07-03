All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1522 Fairfax Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1522 Fairfax Street
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

1522 Fairfax Street

1522 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1522 Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b94ccd7029 ----
Centrally Located! Literally blocks away from dozens of shops,restaurants, and shopping including the the Mayfair Shopping Center, King Soopers, Safeway, Walgreens, Marczyks, Starbuck and more! Bike to City Park, Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the Denver Zoo!

AVAILABLE APRIL 12TH!!
Contact Us!
RIO Real Estate Management
Leasing-
(303)-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

**PROPERTY DETAILS*
-Open Layout
-Laundry on site
-Front and back entrance
-On street parking
-Pets Welcome

**RATE DETAILS*
12-Month Lease
-$1175 Rent (this includes a storage unit!!)
-$75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)
-$400 Security Deposit
-$45 Application Fee (per person)
-$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)
-$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)

**UNTIL PROFILE*
-Open Floor Plan
-Large Window (Opens on both sides)
-Hardwood Floors
-Laminate Kitchen Floors
-Stove AND Oven
-Several Cabinets
-Large Kitchen Sink
-Large Closet
-Bathroom Storage
-Window in Bathroom
-Shower and Tub

**LEASE DETAILS*
-12 Month lease
-Dogs and Cats welcome (Details above)
-Tenant responsible for all electric
-Water, sewer, trash and gas included
-NO parking included

*Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

12-Month Lease
$1175 Rent
$75 Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.)
$600 Security Deposit
$45 Application Fee (per person)
$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.)
$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.)

Thank you very much for your time and interest!
Contact Us!
RIO Real Estate Management
Leasing-
(303)-733-0487
leasing@rio-realestate.com

Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, Studio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Fairfax Street have any available units?
1522 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 1522 Fairfax Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Fairfax Street is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Fairfax Street offer parking?
No, 1522 Fairfax Street does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 1522 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 1522 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University