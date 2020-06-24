Amenities

hardwood floors parking internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05cf41a021 ---- Beautiful Vintage 1 Bed 1 Bath in Park Hill! -Hardwood Floors!-Lots of closets!-Bright and sunny!-Small, quiet building in a great neighborhood! -Bike to City Park!-Walk to dozens of bars, cafes, restaurants! -1 bedroom -Hardwood floors -WIFI included -second floor unit -Off street Parking available Contact us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing I Windsor 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com 12-Month Lease $975 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) No Pets, Please! QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. * *Deposit subject to change pending credit and background check results. Contact Us: Rio-Real Estate Leasing Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone: 303.733.0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1520 Grape St). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. **Square Footage is Approximate Thank you very much for your time and interest! *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov\'s Park, Governer\'s Park, Govnr\'s Park, Governor\'s Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed