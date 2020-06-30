All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1500 S Lincoln St

1500 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

1500 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
5plex Platte Park 2bed 1ba hdwds off street parking close to DU & Downtown - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Awesome 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath 5 plex. Shared yard and all water and sewer paid by owner. There is a coin operated washer and dryer shared by all tenants. This unit has a large living room, kitchen with eating space (lots of cabinets), 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Ranch style home. Parking for one car in the back on carpad. Others need to be on the street. Hardwoods throughout the house. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Cats are okay with an additional deposit of $100 per cat if approved by the owner. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin for a showing at 30353215540 or you can text him at 3035704285, just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4602720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 S Lincoln St have any available units?
1500 S Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1500 S Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
1500 S Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 S Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 S Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 1500 S Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 1500 S Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 1500 S Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 S Lincoln St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 S Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 1500 S Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 1500 S Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 1500 S Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 S Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 S Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 S Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 S Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.

