1500 S Lincoln St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

5plex Platte Park 2bed 1ba hdwds off street parking close to DU & Downtown - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Awesome 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath 5 plex. Shared yard and all water and sewer paid by owner. There is a coin operated washer and dryer shared by all tenants. This unit has a large living room, kitchen with eating space (lots of cabinets), 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Ranch style home. Parking for one car in the back on carpad. Others need to be on the street. Hardwoods throughout the house. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. Cats are okay with an additional deposit of $100 per cat if approved by the owner. No smoking at all. Please call Kevin for a showing at 30353215540 or you can text him at 3035704285, just be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4602720)