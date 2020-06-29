1483 Ash Street #8.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities

Mid Century Modern 1 bed Condo - Sleek Mid Century Modern 1Bed 1Bath Condo right in the heart of Denver. This hip unit is full of charm! Hardwood floors, and old world charm, two entry ways. There are hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, high coved ceilings and a large master bedroom. Lots of updating, hardwood floors, tile & the open floor plan, make this unit seem spacious beyond its sq ft. Neat kitchen with all Appliances. Huge Living Area with plenty of space. Natural Light floods the large living area. Bedroom has a large closet and big windows. Heat and Water included in the rent. Fenced-In Grassy Area for Outdoor Entertaining. You Can't beat this Location! Easy walking distance to City Park, great restaurants, and Specialty Grocers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5517757)