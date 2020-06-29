All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
1483 Ash Street #8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1483 Ash Street #8
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

1483 Ash Street #8

1483 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1483 Ash Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
Mid Century Modern 1 bed Condo - Sleek Mid Century Modern 1Bed 1Bath Condo right in the heart of Denver. This hip unit is full of charm! Hardwood floors, and old world charm, two entry ways. There are hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, high coved ceilings and a large master bedroom. Lots of updating, hardwood floors, tile & the open floor plan, make this unit seem spacious beyond its sq ft. Neat kitchen with all Appliances. Huge Living Area with plenty of space. Natural Light floods the large living area. Bedroom has a large closet and big windows. Heat and Water included in the rent. Fenced-In Grassy Area for Outdoor Entertaining. You Can't beat this Location! Easy walking distance to City Park, great restaurants, and Specialty Grocers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1483 Ash Street #8 have any available units?
1483 Ash Street #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1483 Ash Street #8 have?
Some of 1483 Ash Street #8's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1483 Ash Street #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1483 Ash Street #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1483 Ash Street #8 pet-friendly?
No, 1483 Ash Street #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1483 Ash Street #8 offer parking?
No, 1483 Ash Street #8 does not offer parking.
Does 1483 Ash Street #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1483 Ash Street #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1483 Ash Street #8 have a pool?
No, 1483 Ash Street #8 does not have a pool.
Does 1483 Ash Street #8 have accessible units?
No, 1483 Ash Street #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1483 Ash Street #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1483 Ash Street #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University