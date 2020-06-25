All apartments in Denver
1479 S Franklin St
1479 S Franklin St

1479 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1479 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wash Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
12 MONTH LEASE TERM

MOVE IN READY

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
This Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Brick Bungalow in Wash Park and close by to the DU area has hardwood floors, detached garage, and so much more!

Details:
2BR/1BA
Third Non-Conforming Bedroom in Basement
916 square feet
Original Hardwood Floors Beautifully Re-stained
Detached, Two Car Garage
Ample Storage
2 Decorative Brick and Stone Fireplaces
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Original Crown Molding
Living Room Built-Ins with Tons of Character
Sleek, White Appliances in Kitchen
Island/Bar Top in Kitchen- Great for Entertaining!
Large,Covered Back Patio
Adorable Front Porch Swing
NEW Washer/Dryer in Basement

Nearby coffee shops include Corvus Coffee Roasters, Novo Coffee, and The Bardo Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include True Food Kitchen, Sushi Den, and Angelo's Taverna. Nearby parks include Wash Park, Prairie Park, and Platte Park Recreation Center. Grocery stores include Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Safeway. Convenient access to I-25, S Downing St, Buchtel Blvd S, Louisiana & Pearl Light Rail Station, and so much more!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).

Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.

$2,050 Rent/month - $2,050 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

