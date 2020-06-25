1479 S Franklin St

Amenities
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
MOVE IN READY
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
This Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Brick Bungalow in Wash Park and close by to the DU area has hardwood floors, detached garage, and so much more!
Details:
2BR/1BA
Third Non-Conforming Bedroom in Basement
916 square feet
Original Hardwood Floors Beautifully Re-stained
Detached, Two Car Garage
Ample Storage
2 Decorative Brick and Stone Fireplaces
Large Windows for Ample Natural Light
Original Crown Molding
Living Room Built-Ins with Tons of Character
Sleek, White Appliances in Kitchen
Island/Bar Top in Kitchen- Great for Entertaining!
Large,Covered Back Patio
Adorable Front Porch Swing
NEW Washer/Dryer in Basement
Nearby coffee shops include Corvus Coffee Roasters, Novo Coffee, and The Bardo Coffee House. Nearby restaurants include True Food Kitchen, Sushi Den, and Angelo's Taverna. Nearby parks include Wash Park, Prairie Park, and Platte Park Recreation Center. Grocery stores include Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Safeway. Convenient access to I-25, S Downing St, Buchtel Blvd S, Louisiana & Pearl Light Rail Station, and so much more!
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).
Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.
$2,050 Rent/month - $2,050 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and schedule with the leasing contact.