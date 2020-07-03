All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

1471 S Quitman St

1471 South Quitman Street · No Longer Available
Location

1471 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 02/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 207446

Gorgerous remodeked single family house in the quiet neighbor hood of Marlee. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 brand new remodeled baths. Huge master bedroom with walk out to the deck, clean back yard, laminate floor, new paint through the house, new carpet, new stove, finish basement with washer and dryer in seperate laundry room. Double car garage with lots of extra parking spots, convenient access to downtown, walking distance to grocery.... tenant must cover utilities, water
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207446
Property Id 207446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5478026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 S Quitman St have any available units?
1471 S Quitman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 S Quitman St have?
Some of 1471 S Quitman St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 S Quitman St currently offering any rent specials?
1471 S Quitman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 S Quitman St pet-friendly?
No, 1471 S Quitman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1471 S Quitman St offer parking?
Yes, 1471 S Quitman St offers parking.
Does 1471 S Quitman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1471 S Quitman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 S Quitman St have a pool?
No, 1471 S Quitman St does not have a pool.
Does 1471 S Quitman St have accessible units?
No, 1471 S Quitman St does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 S Quitman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 S Quitman St has units with dishwashers.

