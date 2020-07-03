146 N Meade St

Amenities

This endearing two bedroom one bathroom home has recently been updated with new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new countertops and a completely renovated bathroom. As you enter the home you are welcomed to a large open living space with the two good size bedrooms located off of this main living space. This home has many unique features that sets it apart including a large covered front porch and a 450 sqft. storage shed located in the fully fenced backyard. This home will not last - schedule your tour today! * New floors throughout * Fresh paint * Fully fenced backyard * Covered front porch * New countertops in kitchen and bathroom * Large detached storage shed perfect for hobby work * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com