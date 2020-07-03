All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 146 N Meade St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
146 N Meade St
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:10 PM

146 N Meade St

146 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

146 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This endearing two bedroom one bathroom home has recently been updated with new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new countertops and a completely renovated bathroom. As you enter the home you are welcomed to a large open living space with the two good size bedrooms located off of this main living space. This home has many unique features that sets it apart including a large covered front porch and a 450 sqft. storage shed located in the fully fenced backyard. This home will not last - schedule your tour today! * New floors throughout * Fresh paint * Fully fenced backyard * Covered front porch * New countertops in kitchen and bathroom * Large detached storage shed perfect for hobby work * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 N Meade St have any available units?
146 N Meade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 N Meade St have?
Some of 146 N Meade St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 N Meade St currently offering any rent specials?
146 N Meade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 N Meade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 N Meade St is pet friendly.
Does 146 N Meade St offer parking?
No, 146 N Meade St does not offer parking.
Does 146 N Meade St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 N Meade St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 N Meade St have a pool?
No, 146 N Meade St does not have a pool.
Does 146 N Meade St have accessible units?
No, 146 N Meade St does not have accessible units.
Does 146 N Meade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 N Meade St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University