Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:13 AM

1459 Detroit St

1459 DETROIT ST · No Longer Available
Location

1459 DETROIT ST, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a0a6f60b9 ----

Wood vinyl flooring
Top floor unit
Matching black appliances
AC
On-site laundry
Bicycle rack
Bike to Downtown Denver in Only 20 Minutes
Secure gated entry

$600 Security deposit
$45 App fee
$50 Flat monthly utility fee (water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric
One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Thank you for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Detroit St have any available units?
1459 Detroit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Detroit St have?
Some of 1459 Detroit St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Detroit St currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Detroit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Detroit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Detroit St is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Detroit St offer parking?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not offer parking.
Does 1459 Detroit St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Detroit St have a pool?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not have a pool.
Does 1459 Detroit St have accessible units?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Detroit St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Detroit St does not have units with dishwashers.
