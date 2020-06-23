1459 Detroit St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3a0a6f60b9 ----
Wood vinyl flooring
Top floor unit
Matching black appliances
AC
On-site laundry
Bicycle rack
Bike to Downtown Denver in Only 20 Minutes
Secure gated entry
$600 Security deposit
$45 App fee
$50 Flat monthly utility fee (water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric
One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Thank you for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300