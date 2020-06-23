1459 Detroit St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning bike storage

Wood vinyl flooring

Top floor unit

Matching black appliances

AC

On-site laundry

Bicycle rack

Bike to Downtown Denver in Only 20 Minutes

Secure gated entry



$600 Security deposit

$45 App fee

$50 Flat monthly utility fee (water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric

One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Thank you for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300