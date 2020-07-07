1456 Clermont Street

Amenities

Spacious & Updated! 84 Walk Score! 2 Car Garage! - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!



HIGHLIGHTS: Fully renovated with some fabulous original and updated architectural features. Vaulted ceilings with skylights, great light, & an enclosed private patio for indoor/outdoor living. Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, finished basement, lots of storage, and good sized bedrooms! Fresh veggies from the grow boxes on the premises and your own garden box if desired!



GREAT LOCATION: Close to Saint Joseph's Hospital and Rose Medical Center. 84 Walk Score! Walk to City Park (Denver's largest park) and great restaurants/coffee: Radha Govinda's, Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 7 Leguas, Bellwether coffee, etc. Walk to public transportation!



OPEN & FUNCTIONAL LAYOUT: Half Duplex with its own fenced-in patio and 2 car garage and finished basement. 2 beds / 1 bath upstairs; and 1 bed/ 1 bath, rec room, and laundry downstairs, all bedrooms can fit a king-sized bed.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: Park Hill School, Teller Elementary, Steck Elementary, Palmer, Hill Campus of Arts & Sciences, East High School.



NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income.



Dogs negotiable w/ owner approval. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. No more than 2 dogs. All dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying.



Yard care of the front yard included. Trash included. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), cable, internet, and snow removal. Flat fee of $35/mo for water/sewer.



Preferred lease 12 mo+ ending in May/June.



2 car garage included, 2 off-street spaces available upon request.



The owner lives on the other side of the duplex and will manage the unit.



No Cats Allowed



