1444 Tamarac Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 980 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is RV parking.



Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or large fenced âx80x93in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Verbena Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, City Park, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



