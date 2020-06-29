All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1444 Tamarac Street

1444 Tamarac Street · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Tamarac Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 980 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include lots of natural light, an open floor plan, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is RV parking.

Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or large fenced âx80x93in yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Verbena Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, City Park, Denver Zoo, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats; this is non-negotiable.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Tamarac Street have any available units?
1444 Tamarac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Tamarac Street have?
Some of 1444 Tamarac Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Tamarac Street currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Tamarac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Tamarac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Tamarac Street is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Tamarac Street offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Tamarac Street offers parking.
Does 1444 Tamarac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Tamarac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Tamarac Street have a pool?
No, 1444 Tamarac Street does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Tamarac Street have accessible units?
No, 1444 Tamarac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Tamarac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 Tamarac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
